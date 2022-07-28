Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) fell 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $111.55 and last traded at $111.94. 22,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,049,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBRDK. TD Securities decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.50.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 8.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.27 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 99.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

