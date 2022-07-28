Lincoln Capital LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.46. 766,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $108.65 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.91 and its 200-day moving average is $123.97.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

