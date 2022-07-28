Linker Coin (LNC) Price Tops $0.0423 on Exchanges

Linker Coin (LNC) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0423 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $2,003.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Linker Coin has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,916.79 or 1.00248607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00126835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00030201 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

About Linker Coin

Linker Coin (LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linker Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

