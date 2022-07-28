LOCGame Trading 2.1% Higher This Week (LOCG)

LOCGame (LOCG) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One LOCGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. LOCGame has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $74,962.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LOCGame has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002157 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016382 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001711 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00033025 BTC.
LOCGame Profile
LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame.
LOCGame Coin Trading
