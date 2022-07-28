Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT Lowered to CHF 68

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 84 to CHF 68 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LOGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Logitech International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Logitech International stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.91. 12,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,250. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $111.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,251,000 after acquiring an additional 204,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,144,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,577,000 after buying an additional 18,983 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,740,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,211,000 after buying an additional 372,459 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,403,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,964,000 after buying an additional 345,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,058,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,163,000 after buying an additional 209,440 shares in the last quarter.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also

