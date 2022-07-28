Magna International (MG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect Magna International to post earnings of C$1.22 per share for the quarter.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.20 billion.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of MG stock opened at C$79.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$83.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.75. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of C$68.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.00.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 32.22%.

MG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “overweight” rating and set a C$78.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$82.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Magna International to C$72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Magna International to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$85.55.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.