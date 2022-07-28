Main Street Research LLC Cuts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Main Street Research LLC reduced its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 63,637 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $17,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 46,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $6,094,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $33,354,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE BX traded up $3.24 on Thursday, reaching $100.96. 96,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,935,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.13. The company has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.82.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,509,376 shares of company stock worth $11,004,777 and have sold 143,431 shares worth $5,714,050. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

