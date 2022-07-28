Main Street Research LLC Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Main Street Research LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.54. 148,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,278,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.78 and its 200-day moving average is $125.20.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

