Main Street Research LLC Lowers Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Main Street Research LLC lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,633,000 after purchasing an additional 457,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,277,246,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.28. 78,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,754,099. The company has a market cap of $137.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.92.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

