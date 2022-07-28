Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%.
Marathon Petroleum has a payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn $10.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.
Marathon Petroleum Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.10. 38,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,659,242. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.31.
Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum
In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 590.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.27.
Marathon Petroleum Company Profile
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
