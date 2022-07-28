Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

Marathon Petroleum has a payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn $10.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.10. 38,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,659,242. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.31.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 590.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.27.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

