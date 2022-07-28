Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Update

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Marubeni Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MARUY traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.49. 4,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,379. Marubeni has a 12 month low of $76.57 and a 12 month high of $123.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.71 billion for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Research analysts expect that Marubeni will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and marine products, processed seafood, and fresh and processed meat; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials. It also provides agri-inputs, subcontracting and agriculture services, technical services, crop protection product formulations, fertilizer raw materials, and oilseeds; ICT and real estate services; petrochemicals and plastics, salts and chlor-alkalis, life science products, electronic materials, and inorganic mineral resources and chemicals; and wood chips, biomass fuels, pulp and waste papers, paper, paperboards, sanitary, and building and construction materials, as well as wood products.

