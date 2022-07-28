Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Barclays

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.41.

MRVL opened at $52.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.87, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.34%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at $40,390,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,907 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

