McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Decreased by Richmond Brothers Inc.

Richmond Brothers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 0.4% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 52,610 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 73,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 29,208 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,222,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 11,979 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.77.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $258.39 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $191.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.21 and a 200-day moving average of $247.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

