MCF Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,849,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,157,000 after purchasing an additional 796,397 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,639,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after purchasing an additional 101,722 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,307,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,282,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,529,000 after acquiring an additional 16,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,250,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,384,000 after acquiring an additional 216,050 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSCN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,985. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10.

