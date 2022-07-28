MCF Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 30,216 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,729,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 208,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VWO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.11. 184,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,933,857. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.90. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.