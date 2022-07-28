MCF Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,264,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,160 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,197 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,055 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,904,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,540,004. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.84. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

