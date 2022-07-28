MCF Advisors LLC Takes $702,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,219 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 1.0 %

NKE stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.89. 120,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,278,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $171.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.20. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

