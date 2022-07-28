mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.54

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.54 and last traded at C$1.57, with a volume of 10793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on mdf commerce from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Laurentian lowered their target price on mdf commerce from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.50.

mdf commerce Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$68.59 million and a P/E ratio of -2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

Featured Articles

