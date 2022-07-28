Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Short Interest Down 64.4% in July

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the June 30th total of 119,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Medigus Trading Up 6.9 %

Medigus stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.62. 413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,598. Medigus has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medigus

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medigus stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Medigus Company Profile

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities.

