Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $57.49. The stock had a trading volume of 465,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,036. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average is $59.63. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $73.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $394,925.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 464,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,918,000 after purchasing an additional 28,659 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 605,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,256,000 after purchasing an additional 43,037 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

