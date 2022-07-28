Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Cut to $260.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.32% from the company’s current price.

META has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.34.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $169.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,045 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

