MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $614.53

Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 614.53 ($7.40) and traded as low as GBX 514 ($6.19). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 518 ($6.24), with a volume of 36,550 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.84) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 539.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 613.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of £300.28 million and a P/E ratio of 813.80.

In related news, insider James Thomson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.27) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($62,650.60).

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

