MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $614.53

Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 614.53 ($7.40) and traded as low as GBX 514 ($6.19). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 518 ($6.24), with a volume of 36,550 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.84) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.
MJ Gleeson Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 539.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 613.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of £300.28 million and a P/E ratio of 813.80.
Insider Transactions at MJ Gleeson
About MJ Gleeson
MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.
Featured Articles
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Did The FOMC Put A Bottom In The S&P 500?
Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.