MobileCoin (MOB) Price Hits $1.21 on Exchanges

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. MobileCoin has a total market capitalization of $90.00 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MobileCoin has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MobileCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00005099 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MobileCoin Coin Profile

MobileCoin (MOB) is a Merkle coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MobileCoin’s official website is mobilecoin.foundation.

Buying and Selling MobileCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobileCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MobileCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

