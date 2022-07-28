Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,611 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $21,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,943,000 after purchasing an additional 183,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,415 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,448,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,583,000 after buying an additional 474,238 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.96. The company had a trading volume of 160,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,959,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.30. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

