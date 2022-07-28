Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.04

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.04 and last traded at C$5.05, with a volume of 5102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.72, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$324.04 million and a PE ratio of 11.50.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
