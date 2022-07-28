NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

NYSE:NC opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27. NACCO Industries has a 12 month low of $24.19 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.02 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 34.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 16.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

