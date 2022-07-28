Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Price Performance

Shares of NTP opened at $4.22 on Friday. Nam Tai Property has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $165.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nam Tai Property

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter valued at $10,469,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 4th quarter worth $3,404,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

