Navcoin (NAV) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $70,064.00

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $9.01 million and approximately $70,064.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,995,369 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

