Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $84.75

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.75 and traded as high as $93.47. Nelnet shares last traded at $92.49, with a volume of 58,817 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Nelnet Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 72.66 and a current ratio of 72.67.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $481.56 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 27.45%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nelnet

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $39,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,694.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nelnet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

See Also

