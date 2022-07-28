Nerva 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $34.00 (XNV)

Nerva (XNV) traded down 22.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. During the last seven days, Nerva has traded down 25% against the US dollar. Nerva has a total market capitalization of $105,409.74 and approximately $34.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nerva coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,823.52 or 0.99992933 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002157 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016382 BTC.
Nerva Coin Profile
Nerva (XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Nerva
