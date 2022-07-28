New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Price Performance

GBR opened at $1.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.31%.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.