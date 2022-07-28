New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.97 EPS

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.97), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.92 million. The business’s revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance
NYSE EDU traded up $3.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $26.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246,644 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,799,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,800 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,201,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,926 shares during the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Did The FOMC Put A Bottom In The S&P 500?
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.