New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 95,200 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,902,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.30% of Citigroup worth $315,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Citigroup by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.65. The company had a trading volume of 200,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,665,364. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

