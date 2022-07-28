New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 52,833 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,566,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,833 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Coca-Cola worth $469,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.41.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
