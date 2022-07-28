New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 52,833 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,566,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,833 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Coca-Cola worth $469,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.34. The stock had a trading volume of 75,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,413,789. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $274.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.41.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.