New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,024 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of Automatic Data Processing worth $204,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $41,467,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $600,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

