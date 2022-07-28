New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,980,082 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,076 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Walmart worth $443,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $127.71. 98,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,705,768. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.39 and its 200-day moving average is $137.74. The company has a market cap of $350.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.50.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

