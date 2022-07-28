New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $231.70 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,434,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,724 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Prologis worth $231,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in Prologis by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE PLD traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,746. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.86. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 63.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

