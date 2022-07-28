New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 873,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,462 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $218,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HCA traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.05. 6,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,635. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.92 and its 200-day moving average is $225.16. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.43. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.68.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 90,535 shares of company stock valued at $19,190,129. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.