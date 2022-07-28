New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 27,414 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,332,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,414 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $285,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $2.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.05. 22,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,161. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.16 and its 200-day moving average is $194.97. The company has a market capitalization of $162.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.64.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

