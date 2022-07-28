New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 804,359 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,509,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 804,359 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $383,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $2,259,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $133.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.14. 829,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,450,904. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $144.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

