New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,706 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,879,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,706 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Texas Instruments worth $344,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.31. The company had a trading volume of 40,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,135,396. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $157.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

