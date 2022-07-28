Newell Brands (NWL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Newell Brands has set its Q2 guidance at $0.45-$0.48 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.85-$1.93 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Newell Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.82.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 26.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 205,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 42,977 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,353,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 20.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 45,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 37.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 59,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NWL. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Newell Brands to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

