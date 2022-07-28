Newell Brands (NWL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Newell Brands has set its Q2 guidance at $0.45-$0.48 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.85-$1.93 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Newell Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Newell Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 26.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 205,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 42,977 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,353,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 20.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 45,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 37.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 59,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on NWL. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Newell Brands to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.
Newell Brands Company Profile
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
