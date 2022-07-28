Newfound Research LLC Decreases Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Newfound Research LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.67.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $207.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.00. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

