NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Decreased by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,660,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 279,224 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 4.5% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $140,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Up 5.9 %

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.13. The stock had a trading volume of 184,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,139,965. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.99. The company has a market capitalization of $167.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

