NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW) Short Interest Down 71.4% in July

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NightDragon Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDACW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,255. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25. NightDragon Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NightDragon Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

