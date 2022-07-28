nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,340,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,425 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 3.01% of nLIGHT worth $23,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 121.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in nLIGHT by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $35.35. The company has a market cap of $520.66 million, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87.

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

