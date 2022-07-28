Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.84. 41,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,912. The company has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.99 and its 200 day moving average is $255.54. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $299.20.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.40.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

