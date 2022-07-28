Northstar Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Northstar Group Inc. cut its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,967 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. F5 comprises approximately 1.3% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in F5 during the first quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 1,104.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.36.

F5 Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $164.70 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.43 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.50.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,394.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total transaction of $40,523.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,826.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,394.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $613,144 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.