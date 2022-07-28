Northstar Group Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Northstar Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $141.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.69 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.73.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

