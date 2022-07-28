Northstar Group Inc. Sells 183 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 0.9% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,889,233,000 after purchasing an additional 817,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,432,000 after buying an additional 357,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,967,000 after purchasing an additional 343,626 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.43.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $234.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

